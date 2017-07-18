James Franco can’t remember Tommy Wiseau’s line in The Disaster Artist teaser: Watch

This winter, James Franco will tell the story of one of the greatest horrible films ever made, The Room, in his adaptation of The Disaster Artist. Franco plays Tommy Wiseau, who directed, starred in, produced, and wrote the original “black comedy,” or more accurately a drama gone horribly wrong. The first teaser trailer for the new movie shows just how naht prepared for filmmaking Wiseau really was.

The clip finds Franco’s Wiseau attempting to deliver one of The Room’s most infamous lines. Even though Wiseau wrote the line himself, it seems it took him longer than the guys running craft services to actually remember the damn thing. Maybe that’s because it has zero flow and makes no sense to a character’s emotional movement. Take a look above.

The Disaster Artist is based on the behind-the-scenes memoir by Greg Sestero, who played Mark in The Room, and journalist Tom Bissell. In The Disaster Artist, Franco’s brother Dave portrays Sestero, while the film also stars Seth Rogen, Paul Scheer, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie, and Ari Graynor. There are also a truck load of unbelievable cameos, including Zoey Deutch, Zac Efron, Lizzy Caplan, Bryan Cranston, Kristen Bell, Adam Scott, Sharon Stone, Jason Mantzoukas, Hannibal Buress, Zach Braff, J.J. Abrams, and Wiseau himself.

The Disaster Artist opens in limited release December 1st, with a wider release coming December 8th. Check out the first poster below.