James Van Der Beek stars as Diplo in What Would Diplo Do? trailer: Watch

As previously reported, Viceland has put together a mockcumentary style show called What Would Diplo Do? about the life and times of the world’s most famous EDM bro, Diplo. Today, we get our first peek at the show, which is billed as “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap,” and stars James Van Der Beek as the music producer and Katy Perry’s least favorite lover.

Van Der Beek also serves as writer, producer and showrunner of the six-part series, which is VICELAND’s first foray into scripted television. The show will be based on a highly fictitious version of Diplo’s life, and both the producer and his manager Kevin Kusatsu have executive producer credits. It should be interesting to watch Van Der Beek, famous for portraying the title character in Dawson’s Creek, break down another world-famous person’s public personae, something he acknowledge earlier this year, “I’ve enjoyed deconstructing my own image quite a bit over the years, but to have the chance to do it with a global megastar like Diplo who’s letting us to do something fun and ridiculous that few people have the balls to allow is crazy.”

From the trailer’s synopsis: “Being an international superstar DJ & producer doesn’t make you good at life. But ain’t nobody got put on this earth ’cause they were perfect, right? So as long as we’re still in the game, we got a chance to get it right.” What Would Diplo Do? arrives August 3rd.