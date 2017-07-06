Japanese Breakfast share spooky, amusing new video for “Road Head”: Watch

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner certainly seems to be a genre fan. After releasing a deliciously sci-fi video for “Machinist”, the songwriter is debuting another new video in advance of the band’s new album, Soft Sounds from Another Planet, this one more indebted to horror (and a touch of domestic thriller).

The song, “Road Head”, is infectiously rhythmic and weirdly sexy, while the video casts its subjects—Zauner and a lover consisting of a black cloak, alien hands, and a goat skull—in the sickly fluorescent glow of ’70s exploitation. Watch it above.

“For this one we wanted to focus on staging and an exaggerated color palette,” Zauner, who also directed the video, said in a statement. “We were inspired by Fallen Angels and Twin Peaks.”

Japanese Breakfast has also announced a headlining tour of North America and Europe to complement their dates supporting Slowdive, (Sandy) Alex G, and Tegan and Sara. They’ll be bringing along the punk rockers in Mannequin Pussy and psych-folk outfit Spirit of the Beehive. See the band’s full tour schedule below.

Soft Sounds from Another Planet is out July 14th, but you can read our review of it right now.

Japanese Breakfast 2017 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ~

05/06 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia Theatre ~

05/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

05/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

06/02 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

06/03 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter #

06/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

06/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

06/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

06/10 – Austin, TX @ The Parish #

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex #

06/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #

06/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

06/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

06/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt #

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Holocene #

06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

06/25 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry #

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge #

06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness #

06/30 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s #

07/01 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #

07/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB #

07/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

07/07 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

07/27 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium &

07/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre &

07/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues &

08/02 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater &

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat $

09/08 –Richmond, VA @ Stranger Matter $

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) $

09/11 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub $

09/12 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar $

09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Hi Ho Lounge $

09/14 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s $

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda $

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ RBC $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar $

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo $

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall $

09/22 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club $

09/23 – Eugene, OR @ HiFi $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene $

09/26 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Fox Cabaret $

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile $

09/28 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux $

09/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge $

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Triple Rock $

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean $

10/05 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop $

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory $

10/07 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garisson $

10/08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz PDB $

10/11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair $

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg $

10/21 – Bristol, GB @ Simple Things Festival

10/23 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

10/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Hakken

10/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badenhouse

10/26 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

10/27 – Gent, BE @ NEST

10/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

11/02 – Brighton, GB @ The Joker

11/03 – Manchester, GB @ Soup Kitchen

11/04 – Edinburgh, GB @ The Mash House

11/05 – Glasgow, GB @ The Hug and Pint

11/06 – Leeds, GB @ Headrow House

11/07 – London, GB @ The Dome Tufnell Park

~ = w/ Slowdive

# = w/ (Sandy) Alex G

& = w/ Tegan and Sara

$ = w/ Mannequin Pussy and Spirit of the Beehive