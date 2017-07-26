Jarvis Cocker covers four Scott Walker songs at BBC Proms tribute show: Stream

BBC’s Proms tribute to Scott Walker took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London this evening. The 75-minute event saw artists such as Jarvis Cocker, John Grant, and Susanne Sundfør take on a number of originals from across Walker’s catalog while backed by a live orchestra. Of particular note, Cocker covered four tracks in “Boy Child,” “Plastic Palace People,” “The War is Over (Sleepers),” and “Little Things (That Keep Us Together)”, as Pitchfork details.

Ahead of the tribute concert, the Pulp frontman recently welcomed Walker to his BBC Radio 6 program, Sunday Service, for an exclusive interview. In addition to discussing his early years as a session musician and his relationship with idol David Bowie, Walker offered Cocker a piece of advice with regards to covering his music onstage at Proms. “Try to approach it in a new way,” Walker said simply.

Hear Cocker’s renditions for yourself by replaying the entire tribute show here.