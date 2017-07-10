JAY-Z announces 4:44 North American tour

JAY-Z has lined up a North American tour in support of his excellent new album, 4:44. Following a trio of festival appearances at Philadelphia’s Made in America, The Meadows in New York, and Austin City Limits, the 31-date jaunt kicks off October 27th in Anaheim, California. Dates are scheduled throughout November and December, and pre-sale tickets are being sold exclusively via JAY-Z’s streaming music platform TIDAL beginning Monday at Noon EST. See the full itinerary below. For subscribers of Spotify, this might be your only chance to actually hear the album.

JAY-Z 2017 Tour Dates:

09/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/15-17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

11/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

12/02 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

12/13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

12/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

