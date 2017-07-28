JAY-Z reveals new music video for “Adnis”, starring Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o: Watch

JAY-Z has been rolling out one stirring video after another in continued support of his latest album, 4:44. Previously, he’s let loose clips for “The Story of O.J.”, “Bam”, “Kill Jay Z”, and the title track. Today, once again at exactly 4:44 p.m. ET, the New York rap veteran unveiled a short film for the bonus LP track “Adnis”.

Directed by Mark Romanek (Nine Inch Nails, Madonna), the sobering visual follows a boxer portrayed by Oscar-winning Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali. Named after JAY-Z’s own father, Adnis Reeves, the video also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover. If the clip looks familiar, it’s because some of the footage was used in the mysterious 4:44-related ads that surfaced back in June. Check it via TIDAL.

JAY-Z recently mapped out a North American tour in support of 4:44.