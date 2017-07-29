Menu
JAY-Z shares 4:44 bonus tracks, including collaborations with Blue Ivy and James Blake: Stream

"Adnis", "MaNyfaCedGod", and “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” have finally arrived online

on July 29, 2017, 1:23pm
JAY-Z has long been teasing a trio of bonus tracks for the physical release of 4:44. One, “Adnis”, we’ve already heard via a music video starring Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o, but now all three can be streamed in full via Tidal.

In addition to “Adnis” is a James Blake collaboration called “MaNyfaCedGod” and “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family”, which features the rapping debut of five-year old Blue Ivy Carter.

Listen to all three via TIDAL and cross your fingers that we’ll hear a few on JAY-Z’s fall tour.

An official release date for 4:44‘s physical edition has yet to be announced.

