JAY-Z shares video for “Bam” featuring Damian Marley: Watch

Earlier today, Beyoncé formally introduced to the world her month-old twins, Sir Carter and Rumi. However, that’s not the only news to come out of the Knowles-Carter camp. At the exact strike of 4:44 p.m. ET, husband JAY-Z premiered a new music video for “Bam”, his collaboration with Damian Marley. Directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat (Nike, Bryson Tiller), it can be seen via TIDAL.

“Bam” is off JAY-Z’s impressive new album, 4:44. Along with contributions from Marley, it features a sample of Sister Nancy’s dancehall classic “Bam Bam” and “Stalag Riddim”, the popular reggae track by Winston Riley. The video for “Bam” follows equally profound visuals for “The Story of O.J.” and “4:44”.

JAY-Z recently mapped out a North American tour in support;