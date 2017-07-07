JAY-Z unveils music video for “4:44”: Watch

Earlier today, JAY-Z’s superb new album, 4:44, shed its TIDAL exclusivity and became available on iTunes, Apple Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited. Now, the rap mogul has shared a powerful new video for the title track.

The video features clips of Beyoncé and JAY-Z performing together, as well as an appearance by Blue Ivy Carter, fresh off her rap debut. It also shows a child singing Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good”, along with footage from the 1983 Eartha Kitt documentary, All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story.

Previously, JAY-Z released an animated video for “The Story of O.J.” as a TIDAL exclusive before making it available on YouTube. He also shared a short documentary called “Episode One: Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.’”, featuring interviews with Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Van Jones, Chris Rock, and more speaking about racism.

Watch a short clip of the video below. Tidal subscribers can head here to watch it in full.