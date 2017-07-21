JAY-Z unveils new video for “Kill Jay Z”: Watch

JAY-Z has supported his acclaimed new album, 4:44, with a series of gripping music videos. Already we’ve feasted our eyes on clips for “The Story of O.J.”, “Bam”, and the title track. Now, once again at exactly 4:44 p.m. ET, the New York veteran rapper has unveiled one for the LP’s opening track, “Kill Jay Z”.

Directed by Mark Romanek (Nine Inch Nails, Madonna), the clip follows a young male as he sprints through alleys; of particular note is the t-shirt that he’s wearing, which reads “stay black.” Watch the full thing over on TIDAL.

JAY-Z recently lined up a North American tour in support of 4:44.