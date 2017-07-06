JAY-Z’s 4:44 features three bonus tracks, including James Blake collaboration

A physical release of JAY-Z’s excellent new album, 4:44, is on the way, and it’ll include the addition of three bonus tracks. According to a listing on Universal Music’s website, the expanded tracklist includes “Adnis” — which was previously teased in a advert for the album. There’s also “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family”, which presumably involves JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s first child, Blue Ivy. The third track is called “ManyFacedGod” and features UK crooner James Blake.

An Amazon.com listing has the 4:44 physical edition due out tomorrow, July 7th, the same day the album is rumored to hit streaming services other than TIDAL. Neither of those details are confirmed, however.

Below, watch the video for “The Story of O.J.”, which was made widely available today. The expanded tracklist follows.

4:44 Tracklist:

01. Kill JAY-Z

02. The Story of O.J.

03. Smile

04. Caught Their Eyes (feat. Frank Ocean)

05. 4:44

06. Family Feud (feat. Beyoncé)

07. Bam (feat. Damien Marley)

08. Moonlight

09. Marcy Me

10. Legacy

11. Adnis *

12. Blue’s Freestyle / We Family *

13. ManyFacedGod (feat. James Blake) *

* = Bonus track