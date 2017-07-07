JAY-Z’s 4:44 is now available on Apple Music, iTunes

Following its exclusive run on TIDAL last week, JAY-Z’s excellent new album, 4:44, is now available on iTunes and Apple Music. Additionally, a physical edition featuring three bonus tracks is available for purchase.

4:44 spans 10 tracks entirely produced by No I.D. The tracklist highlights Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, and JAY-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, as guest contributors, but there are many more uncredited features. Beyoncé appears on the track “Family Feud”, their daughter Blue Ivy cameos on “Legacy”, and The-Dream contributed vocals to “Marcy Me”. Controversial gospel singer Kim Burrell guests on “4:44”. James Blake is featured on the bonus track “ManyFacedGod”.

The album also includes several notable samples, including Nina Simone’s “Four Women” and “Baltimore”, Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today”, the Fugees’ “Fu-Gee-La”, and Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free”. You can find the full list of album credits here.

In the days since its initial release, 4:44 has received universal acclaim. “In 10 years, we may even call it JAY-Z’s best album, maybe fewer,” writes Dan Weiss in our review of the album. “It’s certainly the most he’s ever had to say.”

4:44 Tracklist:

01. Kill JAY-Z

02. The Story of O.J.

03. Smile

04. Caught Their Eyes (feat. Frank Ocean)

05. 4:44

06. Family Feud (feat. Beyoncé)

07. Bam (feat. Damien Marley)

08. Moonlight

09. Marcy Me

10. Legacy

11. Adnis *

12. Blue’s Freestyle / We Family *

13. ManyFacedGod (feat. James Blake) *

* = Bonus track