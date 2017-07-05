Joey Bada$$ celebrates summertime with three new songs: Stream

Photo by Catlin Miller
Joey Bada$$ dropped his solid sophomore effort, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, earlier this year, further cementing the young rapper’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s most promising young talents. Now, he’s doubling down on his momentum with a trio of brand new tracks.
In a since-deleted tweet from yesterday, Bada$$ said he’d be sharing new music today “for no reason… just cuz I love ya and it’s summertime.” How nice of him — and you thought summer only brought high temperatures and beach days.
The three bright, upbeat tracks are entitled “500 Benz”, “Too Lit”, and “Love is Only a Feeling”. All are produced by Bada$$’s longtime collaborator, Statik Selektah, and you can listen to them below.
The songs coincide with the third annual STEEZ Day Festival, an event put on by Pro Era (of which Bada$$ is a member) to both honor late rapper Capital Steez and raise money for his family. The festival will unfold this Friday, July 7th, at the Playstation Theater in New York. Pro Era will be joined by A$AP Mob, XXXTENTACION, Ab-Soul, Saba, and more.
The following day, Bada$$ will hit the road with Logic for the Everybody’s Tour. See his full tour itinerary below.
Joey Bada$$ 2017 Tour Dates:
07/07 – New York, NY @ STEEZ Day Festival
07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showare Center
07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic
07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic
07/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater
07/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
07/21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center
07/25 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
07/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheatre
07/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/02 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
08/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/09 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
08/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl
08/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Amphitheatre
08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
08/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre
08/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion