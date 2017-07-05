Joey Bada$$ celebrates summertime with three new songs: Stream

Photo by Catlin Miller

Joey Bada$$ dropped his solid sophomore effort, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, earlier this year, further cementing the young rapper’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s most promising young talents. Now, he’s doubling down on his momentum with a trio of brand new tracks.

In a since-deleted tweet from yesterday, Bada$$ said he’d be sharing new music today “for no reason… just cuz I love ya and it’s summertime.” How nice of him — and you thought summer only brought high temperatures and beach days.

The three bright, upbeat tracks are entitled “500 Benz”, “Too Lit”, and “Love is Only a Feeling”. All are produced by Bada$$’s longtime collaborator, Statik Selektah, and you can listen to them below.

The songs coincide with the third annual STEEZ Day Festival, an event put on by Pro Era (of which Bada$$ is a member) to both honor late rapper Capital Steez and raise money for his family. The festival will unfold this Friday, July 7th, at the Playstation Theater in New York. Pro Era will be joined by A$AP Mob, XXXTENTACION, Ab-Soul, Saba, and more.

The following day, Bada$$ will hit the road with Logic for the Everybody’s Tour. See his full tour itinerary below.

Joey Bada$$ 2017 Tour Dates:

07/07 – New York, NY @ STEEZ Day Festival

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showare Center

07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

07/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

07/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

07/21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center

07/25 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

07/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheatre

07/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/02 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

08/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/09 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

08/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

08/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

08/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Amphitheatre

08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

08/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

08/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion