John Carpenter returns to TV for a Halloween-themed anthology series

Photo by​ Nina Corcoran

The past few years have been very kind to John Carpenter. After spending most of the aughts on the sidelines, the famed horror auteur has made a comeback of sorts, starting with his two solo albums, a successful world tour, and hooking up with Blumhouse and David Gordon Green for their highly anticipated Halloween project due out next year.

Well, the tricks and treats for Carpenter continue as he’s returning to the small screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the famed horror auteur has inked a deal with Universal Cable Productions to executive produce a number of products alongside his Storm King Productions pal Sandy King.

“I’m excited to partner with Universal Cable Productions on this venture into television,” Carpenter announced. “On one hand, it’s a return home to Universal, where I have fond memories, and on the other, it’s a step into the future with great new creative partners in programming.”

Their first project will be an adaptation of Simon R. Green’s New York Times best-selling series, Nightside, which centers on an evil part of London, where all sorts of nightly ghouls hide away from the sun. Jill Blotevogel of MTV’s Scream is attached to adapt the script with Carpenter set to executive produce. Sounds right up his alley, no?

That’s not all, though. Here’s the real juicy news: Carpenter is also working alongside Syfy to develop a scripted anthology series based on his award-winning graphic novel, 2015’s Tales for a Halloween Night.

Here’s the official synopsis of that book (via Amazon):

From John Carpenter, the man who brought you the cult classic horror film Halloween and all of the scares beyond comes the ultimate graphic novel anthology of tales to warm your toes by on a dark and stormy October night! Carpenter brings together storytellers from the worlds of movies, novels and comics for a collection of tales featuring graveyards, sunken ships, creepy crawlers and ghosts to haunt your dreams at night!

Carpenter has a celebrated history with the television medium. It’s essentially where he got his chops, knocking out exceptional made-for-television movies like 1978’s Someone’s Watching Me! and 1979’s Elvis. In fairly recent times, however, he’s collaborated with our boy Mick Garris for Showtime’s Masters of Horror and CBS’ Zoo.

Unfortunately, both of these projects likely won’t surface until 2018 at the earliest, coincidentally enough, right around the same time Blumhouse’s Halloween hits theaters. Hey, we’ve heard of Season of the Witch, but Season of the Carpenter?

To quote Bud Scarlotti, “Happy Halloween.”