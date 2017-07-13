Justice For Barb: Shannon Purser earns Emmy nomination for Stranger Things role

For fans of Stranger Things, perhaps the only real criticism with season one was the unresolved story line surrounding the death of Barb Holland. No one really seemed to care when Nancy’s best friend went missing, instead focusing their efforts on finding young Will Byers. Her dead corpse was ultimately discovered by Nanc in the Upside Down without shedding even a tear. For their part, the Duffer brothers acknowledged they could have given Barb a better storyline, but ruled out the idea of her returning for season two.

Well, leave it the Television Academy to finally give Barb the justice she deserves.

Shannon Purser, the actress who portrayed Barb, received a surprise Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama. “Wow. I am so incredibly honored. Thank you so much,” Purser tweeted after learning of her nomination.

In total Stranger Things earned 18 nominations, including Best Drama. Purser’s castmates, David Harbour (Chief Hopper) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) also received individual recognition, with nominations for best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.