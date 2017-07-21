Justin Bieber banned from China

Justin Bieber is no longer welcome in China due to his past “bad behavior,” according to the BBC.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture confirmed Bieber’s barring from the country, writing in a statement, “In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers.”

“We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public,” the statement adds.

Bieber previously toured China in 2013 during which time he made headlines for being carried up the Great Wall of China and driving around shirtless on a Segway.

That said, he is hardly the first Western musician to be banned from China. Over the years, the country has also placed restrictions on Oasis, JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, and Björk.

At the moment, Bieber is still allowed in North America and recently announced a leg of stadium dates featuring Migos and Vic Mensa as opening acts.