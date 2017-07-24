Justin Bieber cancels North American stadium tour

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose world tour, including a North American leg of stadium shows featuring Migos and Vic Mensa in support.

According to a statement, the tour was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” but no specific reason was given. Citing a source close to the singer, TMZ reports that Bieber was “just over it.”

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Justin Bieber 2017 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *^

08/05 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium #^

08/12 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High #^

08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium $^

08/23 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^

08/24 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^

08/29 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *^

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $^

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *^

09/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium

09/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium

09/27 – Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld Arena

09/30 – Santa Maria, PH @ Philippine Arena

10/07 – Singapore @ National Stadium

* = w/ Migos

^ = w/ Vic Mensa

# = w/ Kehlani

$ = w/ Martin Garrix