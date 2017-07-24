Justin Bieber cancels North American stadium tour

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose world tour, including a North American leg of stadium shows featuring Migos and Vic Mensa in support.
According to a statement, the tour was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” but no specific reason was given. Citing a source close to the singer, TMZ reports that Bieber was “just over it.”
Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
Justin Bieber 2017 Tour Dates:
07/29 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *^
08/05 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium #^
08/12 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High #^
08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium $^
08/23 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^
08/24 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^
08/29 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *^
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $^
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *^
09/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
09/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
09/27 – Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld Arena
09/30 – Santa Maria, PH @ Philippine Arena
10/07 – Singapore @ National Stadium
* = w/ Migos
^ = w/ Vic Mensa
# = w/ Kehlani
$ = w/ Martin Garrix