Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Justin Bieber cancels North American stadium tour

"Due to unforeseen circumstances," the pop singer ends his Purpose World Tour months earlier than expected

by
on July 24, 2017, 3:18pm
0 comments
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose world tour, including a North American leg of stadium shows featuring Migos and Vic Mensa in support.

According to a statement, the tour was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” but no specific reason was given. Citing a source close to the singer, TMZ reports that Bieber was “just over it.”

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Justin Bieber 2017 Tour Dates:
07/29 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *^
08/05 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium #^
08/12 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High #^
08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium $^
08/23 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^
08/24 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^
08/29 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *^
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $^
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *^
09/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
09/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
09/27 – Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld Arena
09/30 – Santa Maria, PH @ Philippine Arena
10/07 – Singapore @ National Stadium

* = w/ Migos
^ = w/ Vic Mensa
# = w/ Kehlani
$ = w/ Martin Garrix

Previous Story
Sylvan Esso announce new visual EP, perform updated version of “Rewind”: Watch
Next Story
Arcade Fire issue strict dress code for album release show
No comments
More Stories