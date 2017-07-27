Justin Bieber cancels tour to “rededicate himself to Christ,” subsequently drives truck into paparazzi

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber canceled his North American stadium tour. No official reason was given — only that there were “unforeseen circumstances” that prevented the young pop singer from following through with the planned outing. However, according to a new report from TMZ, the cancelation had to do with Bieber’s spiritual awakening.

Citing sources close to the singer, TMZ reports that Bieber has “rededicated himself to Christ” and intends to spend more time with a pastor named Carl Lentz, who he’s forged a close relationship with in recent months. Bieber’s decision “came out of the blue,” according to TMZ, and his crew is “incredibly pissed off at him” as the canceled shows impact their own financial well-being.

So how goes Bieber’s new-found religious life? Well, on day one, he ran his truck over a member of the paparazzi, as TMZ reports. On Wednesday night, Bieber was leaving a church service in Beverly Hills when he accidentally backed his pickup truck into a photographer. To his credit, Bieber stayed on the scene and consoled the man until paramedics arrived. The photographer suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower body and was taken to a local hospital.