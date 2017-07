After the success of her debut mixtape, last year’s A Good Night in the Ghetto, Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is back with a kaleidoscopic, ’90s-aping music video for new single, “Build You Up”.

The clip was directed by Damien Sandoval and Kamaiyah herself declared the video an homage to TLC on Twitter. Watch it above.

My dancers have on TLC shirts and cross colours clothing in the Build You Up video because TLC is one my biggest influences homage paid 🙏 — ill yaya (@itskamaiyah) July 7, 2017

Her forthcoming album, Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, is on the way, though a release date yet to be set.