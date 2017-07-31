Kamasi Washington details new EP, Harmony of Difference, announces North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
Kamasi Washington’s forthcoming EP Harmony of Difference has already spawned one of the best songs of the year in “Truth”. Now, the jazz saxophone phenom has revealed further details of the EP, which is due out September 29th through Young Turks.
Harmony of Difference will mark Washington’s first collection of new music since his 2015 debut, The Epic. The six-movement piece was premiered as part of this year’s Whitney Biennial alongside a film by A.G. Rojas which also featured artwork by Washington’s sister, Amani Washington. The vinyl version of the record will come with a concertina booklet that includes some of Amani’s artwork and stills from Rojas’ film.
Pre-orders are ongoig here, and the cover art and tracklist are below.
Harmony of Difference Artwork:
Harmony of Difference Tracklist:
01. Desire
02. Humility
03. Knowledge
04. Perspective
05. Integrity
06. Truth
In support of the EP, Washington has also revealed a run of fall North American tour dates. The new leg kicks off November 7th in Milwaukee and moves slowly east towards Washington, DC before heading down to wrap up in Memphis on December 11th. Find Washington’s complete itinerary below.
Kamasi Washington 2017 Tour Dates:
08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
08/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/23 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
08/25 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Jazz Festival
09/24 – Yokohama, JP @ Blue Note Jazz Festival
10/28 – Great Live Oaks, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween
11/01 – Zurich, CH @ JazznoJazz
11/02 – Torino, IT @ Club To Club
11/03 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11/04 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next Festival
11/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
11/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
11/14 – Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club
11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth
11/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/18 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
11/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/24 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
11/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
12/01 – Richmond, VA @ The National
12/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center
12/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
12/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
12/06 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
12/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
12/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
12/10 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
12/11 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
Watch the Rojas-directed video for “Truth”: