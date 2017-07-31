Kamasi Washington details new EP, Harmony of Difference, announces North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

Kamasi Washington’s forthcoming EP Harmony of Difference has already spawned one of the best songs of the year in “Truth”. Now, the jazz saxophone phenom has revealed further details of the EP, which is due out September 29th through Young Turks.

Harmony of Difference will mark Washington’s first collection of new music since his 2015 debut, The Epic. The six-movement piece was premiered as part of this year’s Whitney Biennial alongside a film by A.G. Rojas which also featured artwork by Washington’s sister, Amani Washington. The vinyl version of the record will come with a concertina booklet that includes some of Amani’s artwork and stills from Rojas’ film.

Pre-orders are ongoig here, and the cover art and tracklist are below.

Harmony of Difference Artwork:

Harmony of Difference Tracklist:

01. Desire

02. Humility

03. Knowledge

04. Perspective

05. Integrity

06. Truth

In support of the EP, Washington has also revealed a run of fall North American tour dates. The new leg kicks off November 7th in Milwaukee and moves slowly east towards Washington, DC before heading down to wrap up in Memphis on December 11th. Find Washington’s complete itinerary below.

Kamasi Washington 2017 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

08/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/23 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/25 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Jazz Festival

09/24 – Yokohama, JP @ Blue Note Jazz Festival

10/28 – Great Live Oaks, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

11/01 – Zurich, CH @ JazznoJazz

11/02 – Torino, IT @ Club To Club

11/03 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/04 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next Festival

11/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

11/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

11/14 – Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

11/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/18 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

11/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/24 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

11/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

12/01 – Richmond, VA @ The National

12/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center

12/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

12/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

12/06 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

12/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

12/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

12/10 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

12/11 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

Watch the Rojas-directed video for “Truth”: