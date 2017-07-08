Kendall and Kylie Jenner hit with lawsuit over their “vintage” t-shirt line

Last week, Kendall and Kylie Jenner put out an ill-advised line of $125 “vintage t-shirts” featuring their faces emblazoned over old shirt designs from iconic musicians such as The Doors, The Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac Shakur. Just hours later, the sisters were forced to pull the shirts from their online store following a pair of cease and desist letters from the estates for both The Notorious B.I.G. and The Doors. Now, the Jenners are being slapped with a lawsuit by the photographer of the Tupac images.

TMZ reports famed photographer Mike Miller has sued the sisters for using his images of Tupac without his permission. Documents obtained by TMZ allege Miller never gave his consent for the photos to be used in the t-shirts and that he never wanted to work with the Jenners following their PR disasters. Miller’s portfolio also boasts photos of West Coast legends Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg.

Although the legality of music merchandise is full of copyright murkiness and legal gray areas, Miller’s lawsuit may have firmer ground to stand on. See the t-shirt designs in question below.

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire trolled the sisters with a t-shirt stamping their Everything Now logo over Kendall’s face.