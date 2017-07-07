Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper to headline Day N Night Festival

DAY N Night Festival is taking a big step forward in 2017. After debuting last year as a two-day event headlined by ASAP Rocky and Flume, the festival has expanded to a third day and booked the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, and Travis Scott to top the lineup.

Many other notable hip-hop acts are set to play the festival, which goes down September 8th-10th at Angel Stadium in Orange County, California. Among them: SZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Vic Mensa, YG, 21 Savage, Isaiah Rashad, Taylor Bennett, Metro Boomin, Smino, and Saba.

Also playing are: Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Khalid, Roy Woods, Smokepurpp, Dom Kennedy, $uicideboy$, Youngboy NBA, Lil Peep, They., SiR, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, and Azizi Gibson, among others. See the lineup poster below.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Visit the festival’s website for more info.