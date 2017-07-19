Kendrick Lamar gifts diehard fan with wheelchair-accessible van

So much more than a musician, Kendrick Lamar has been recognized time and time again for giving back to his community and fans. Previously, the rapper was given the key to the city of Compton and honored with a Generational Icon award from the California State Senate. This past weekend, during a concert stop in Dallas, his big heart was once again on full display.
Backstage, King Kendrick surprised one of his longtime fans, a disabled woman named Jennifer Phillips, with personalized Top Dawg merchandise and a promise that he’d pay for a new wheelchair-accessible van. Phillips had been raising money for some time to buy one for herself. “Thank you for always supporting me. You’re a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive,” the DAMN. rapper wrote on a t-shirt for Phillips. “For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure you’re comfortable driving [around] the city. A gift from me to you. You’re always appreciated.”
Along with the autographed “Pray for Me” t-shirt, Kung Fu Kenny gifted Phillips his custom Dallas Mavericks jersey and a hat. Below, check out footage and pics of the heartwarming encounter.
So about last night… lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I've been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That's 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn't meet them because I'm in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I'm driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde