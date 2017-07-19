Kendrick Lamar gifts diehard fan with wheelchair-accessible van

So much more than a musician, Kendrick Lamar has been recognized time and time again for giving back to his community and fans. Previously, the rapper was given the key to the city of Compton and honored with a Generational Icon award from the California State Senate. This past weekend, during a concert stop in Dallas, his big heart was once again on full display.

Backstage, King Kendrick surprised one of his longtime fans, a disabled woman named Jennifer Phillips, with personalized Top Dawg merchandise and a promise that he’d pay for a new wheelchair-accessible van. Phillips had been raising money for some time to buy one for herself. “Thank you for always supporting me. You’re a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive,” the DAMN. rapper wrote on a t-shirt for Phillips. “For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure you’re comfortable driving [around] the city. A gift from me to you. You’re always appreciated.”

Along with the autographed “Pray for Me” t-shirt, Kung Fu Kenny gifted Phillips his custom Dallas Mavericks jersey and a hat. Below, check out footage and pics of the heartwarming encounter.

Kendrick Lamar with a fan backstage pic.twitter.com/yOdqrsgEn3 — Rap-Hub (@RapHubDaily) July 17, 2017

Also Dave Free gave me a "What happens on earth stays on earth" hat off his head! Kendrick gave me his custom Mavs jersey. And that's the front of the autographed jacket. A post shared by msj3nn (@msj3nn) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Kendrick is buying me a van — Jenn (@msj3nn) July 15, 2017