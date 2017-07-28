Menu
Kendrick Lamar reveals “LOYALTY.” video featuring Rihanna: Watch

In which the Compton rapper and Barbados pop star show off their devotion for one another

on July 28, 2017, 2:13pm
Kendrick Lamar has unveiled the latest set of visuals behind his 2017 opus, DAMN. The video for “LOYALTY.” depicts a variety of scenarios testing he and Rihanna’s devotion for one another. In one scene, Kendrick gets in a street fight over Ri Ri, in another he holds on to her dangling body from the top of a sky scrapper, in another the two are accomplices in a mob. Check it out above.

The video for “LOYALTY.” is the latest in a string of compelling videos released in support of DAMN. Also check out the ones for “HUMBLE.”“DNA”. starring Don Cheadle, and “ELEMENT.”.

Last night, Kendrick brought out Chance the Rapper in Chicago to perform “No Problem”.

