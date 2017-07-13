Kesha is a motherfuckin’ “Woman” in video for new song feat. The Dap-Kings: Watch

After going four years without a solo effort, Kesha is set to return August 11th with her new album, Rainbow. She’s already shared the lead single “Praying” from the Kemosabe Records/RCA Records release, and today she’s back with another new track in “Woman”.

You can hear the track above via its video, co-directed by Kesha and her brother, Lagan Sebert. Featuring the horn section of The Dap-Kings, the track’s soulful edge adds a joyful groove to its proud feminist proclamations. Even as Kesha puts down her foot with lines like, “I’m a motherfuckin’ woman, baby, all right/ I don’t need a man to be holdin’ me too tight,” she clearly let herself have fun with the recording, as it’s littered with laughter and quips.

In fact, Kesha said as much in an extensive essay for Rolling Stone. The pop singer describes the entire creative process behind “Woman”, from its conception while stuck in traffic to entering the Dap-King studios to filming the video. “I just really fucking love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong,” she wrote. “(Yes, men, this song can be for you too.)”

The song was actually co-written by a pair of men, Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel, during a session Kesha called one of the best of her life:

“It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men, Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel, because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism. That day was one of the best writing sessions of my life. It was pure raw joy. I have never had such a wonderful and hilarious work day as I did that day. It was one of those days I’ll remember forever, because it brought me back to why I wanted to ever start making music.”

Read the entire essay over at Rolling Stone. Rainbow, which follows 2012’s Warrior and comes as Kesha continues to deal with her strained and emotional legal battle against Dr. Luke, is out August 11th. In addition to the Dap-Kings, it features collaborations with Ben Folds, Dolly Parton, Eagles of Death Metal, and Ryan Lewis.