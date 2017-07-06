Kesha returns with “Praying”, her first new song/video in four years: Watch

For over a year, Kesha has been fighting a tumultuous emotional and legal battle surrounding her alleged rape by producer Dr. Luke. The bitter battle has gone in and out of courts, and it’s kept the singer out of the studio almost entirely. Though the drama is sadly still ongoing, Kesha is making her return today with her first new solo single in four years, “Praying”.

“Praying” was co-written by Ryan Lewis, famous for his work with rapper Macklemore. It serves as the first single off her upcoming album, Rainbow, due for release on August 11th. You can watch the video for “Praying”, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, above.

Kesha announced the track via a series of Instagram videos posted Wednesday evening. “Animals, I have a surprise for you,” she said, referring to her fans. “Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through hands down the hardest time of my entire life. My new song, ‘Praying,’ is coming out tomorrow, and I couldn’t have done this without you. I fucking love you.”

In an accompanying letter posted to to Lenny Letter, Kesha added, “I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I’ve overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I’ve found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It’s a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It’s also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.” Read the full essay here.