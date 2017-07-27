Kesha revisits her past in video for new song “Learn to Let Go”: Watch

Kesha returns with her first solo effort in four years, Rainbow, on August 11th. So far, each single from the album — namely “Praying” and “Woman” — has been accompanied by a video and a lengthy essay explaining the track’s origin. That rollout trend continues with the pop singer’s latest song, “Learn to Let Go”.

“’Learn to Let Go’ is more than a song title,” Kesha wrote for Huffington Post about the song, which was co-written by her mother, Pebe Sebert, and co-producer Stuart Crichton. “It’s become one of my mantras over the last few years. As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back. And especially if you’ve been through something hard, and we all have, you can’t hold on to resentment because it’s like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward.”

The track itself is a mid-tempo bopper that finds Kesha freeing herself from the burden of her past. In the song’s video, she takes a literal journey into her past, using childhood home movies of Christmases past, playing dress-up, and carefree dancing as a portal to a world of vignettes from her youth. Take a look above.