Kid Rock launches campaign website for US senate run

Ever since Donald Trump proved an illiterate, emotionally fragile conspiracy theorist can become president, the GOP has been circling other celebrity blowhards as potential candidates for office. Chief among them: Robert Ritchie, a.k.a. Kid Rock, whose name has been floated as a candidate for Michigan’s 2018 senate battle. Today, Ritchie launched a campaign website, KidRockForSenate.com, complete with merchandise in support of his cause.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES,” the rocker tweeted. He also promised “a major announcement in the near future.”

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future – Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

While Richie has expressed an interest in politics, it’s entirely possible, and likely probable, he’s not actually running for office. His campaign’s webstore is hosted on Warner Bros.’s website, suggesting the rocker is parlaying recent speculation into a marketing opportunity for a new music project.

If Richie is serious, he’ll be challenging Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat, who has held the senate seat since 2000, and possibly his close friend, Ted Nugent.

Ritchie describes himself as a “libertarian” and was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential run. He appeared at several campaign events, sold pro-Trump merchandise, and even visited the White House following Trump’s victory.