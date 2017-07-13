Kid Rock maintains he’s running for Senator of Michigan

Yesterday, Kid Rock sparked speculation of a potential run for United States Senate with the launch of a campaign website. Anything is possible in the age of Donald Trump, even Senator Kid Rock; yet the fact the musician’s campaign store was hosted by Warner Bros. Records led some to theorize his foray into politics may actually be a marketing ploy for a new musical project.

Now, in a new statement, Kid Rock has offered some clarity. By the sound of it, he’s actually running to be the next Senator of Michigan, but still intends to remain an active musician (“Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine.”) He also took a page from his pal Trump and chided the #fakenews for getting the story “wrong.”

“Once again the press is wrong,” Kid Rock wrote. “First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC! Second, I’m not signed to Warner Bros!!! – which simple fact-checking would have revealed. I have recently worked out a unique deal with BMG, Broken Bow, CAA and Live Nation to release music ON MY TERMS. Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT. It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101! No plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics.”

Kid Rock went on to take a few jabs at his likely opponent, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow. “I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullshit!”

“I am the captain now,” Kid Rock wrote to conclude his statement, including a few Trumpian hashtags: “#fakenews #kidrockforsenate #kidrock #podunk #greatestshowonearth.”

So, yeah. Maybe this is actually happening.