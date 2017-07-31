Krist Novoselic forms new band, Giants in the Trees, shares “Sasquatch”: Watch

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has formed a new band called Giants in the Trees, featuring Washington-area musicians Jillian Raye, Erik Friend, and Ray Prestegard. The group apparently came to be thanks to the members’ shared involvement in a Grange organization in Skamokawa, Washington, a farming and community cause so close Novoselic’s heart he once ran for office under their banner.

Giants in the Trees are a nature-centric project in line with both their rural Washington State surroundings and Novoselic’s environmentalist politics. The theme holds through to their debut single, “Sasquatch”, and its accompanying video, which you can watch above. In a typically sarcastic statement, Novoselic explained the origin of the clip: “I bought the property the video is filmed on. To pay for the production I cut all the trees and am now building a golf course on the land. This video cost over $2 million to make. The reason is, it was shot on a soundstage and all of the flora is made from plastic, foam and other materials to get that natural look.”

