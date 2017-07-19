LA indie rockers SWIMM preview debut album with new song “Speak Politely”: Stream

Photo by Marcello Ambriz

Vocalist/guitarist Chris Hess and percussionist Adam Winn combined their talents to form indie rock outfit SWIMM in Florida. However, it wasn’t long before they dreamed of sun of the West Coast variety, with SWIMM making the cross-country trek shortly after releasing their debut EP, Feel, in 2013.

Since then, the two have called the City of Angels home, and California’s laid-back, sunbaked #vibes have made a permanent impression on their material. We heard this reinvented iteration of SWIMM on their follow-up EP, 2015’s Beverly Hells (anchored by the beach-ready single “All The Time”), and now again on “Speak Politely”. The second single off the band’s upcoming debut album, Sentimental Porno, it’s a Los Angeles native in music form: yearning and chaos bubbles under a glossy, chill exterior.

“This song is wordy as all hell,” Hess tells Consequence of Sound of the track, which employs swinging guitars and aching vocals to convey the feeling of love, and all the anxieties and unpredictable adrenaline rushes often associated with it. “If I wasn’t such a glutton for pleonasm I could have just repeated this line over and over… ‘Love is a God Damn see-saw.’ Sometimes being a dude in love just feels like you’re really close to the source of it all but it turns out you’re just constantly fumbling the ball all over the place. So once you regain some composure, the least you can do is be polite.”

Hear “Speak Politely” below.

For more of Sentimental Porno, check out lead single “First Time”. SWIMM have a handful of summer tour dates lined up, including a pair opening for Warpaint.

“Speak Politely” Artwork:

SWIMM 2017 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Three’s Brewing

07/22 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Tergram Ballroom

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

09/15 – Indialantic, FL @ Monkey Bar

09/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits #

# = w/ Warpaint