Lana Del Rey and ASAP Rocky reveal “Summer Bummer” and “Groupie Love”: Stream

Later this month, Lana Del Rey is set to return with her new album, Lust For Life. Several big names are featured on the tracklist, including The Weeknd (“Lust For Life”), Stevie Nicks (“Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems”), and Sean Lennon (“Tomorrow Never Came”). Rapper ASAP Rocky also cameos on the album, teaming with Del Rey for not one, but two tracks: “Summer Bummer” (which also features Playboi Carti) and “Groupie Love”. Both collaborations were premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio on Wednesday, and you can stream both below.

Del Rey and Rocky previously teamed up for Del Rey’s “National Anthem” video.

Lust For Life is out July 21st and pre-orders for the album are now ongoing. Update: Check out the album’s tracklist below.

Lust For Life Tracklist:

01. Love

02. Lust for Life (feat. The Weeknd)

03. 13 Beaches

04. Cherry

05. White Mustang

06. Summer Bummer (feat. ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti)

07. Groupie Love (feat. ASAP Rocky)

08. In My Feelings

09. Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind

10. God Bless America – And all the Beautiful Women in It

11. When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing

12. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (feat. Stevie Nicks)

13. Tomorrow Never Came (feat. Sean Ono Lennon)

14. Heroin

15. Change

16. Get Free