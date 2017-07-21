Lana Del Rey releases new album Lust For Life: Stream/download

Today marks the release of Lust For Life, the new album from Lana Del Rey. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream the LP in full below.

Lust For Life serves as Del Rey’s fifth record to date and the follow-up to 2015’s Honeymoon. The 16-track effort includes an impressive list of special guests, such as The Weeknd (the title track), Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac (“Beautiful People Beautiful Problems”), ASAP Rocky (“Summer Bummer”, “Groupie Love”), and Sean Lennon (“Tomorrow Never Came”).

(Read: Lana Del Rey and the End of the World (As We Know It))

Other contributors include renowned producers/songwriters Rick Nowels (Adele, Jamie xx), Benny Blanco (Rihanna, Justin Bieber), and Boi-1da (Drake, Nicki Minaj). Del Rey’s longtime collaborator Emile Haynie (Kanye West) and Swedish pop veteran Max Martin also receive production credits.

In an in-depth interview with Pitchfork, Del Rey discussed what it was like recording with Nicks:

“She came in straight off a plane from her last show of like 60 cities, which I was actually supposed to open for. She had asked me, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But I couldn’t because I don’t want to do a 60-show tour.

She flew through the door. Blond highlights, rose gold glasses, gold-tipped nails, rose gold lipstick, gold chains, gold rings, black on black on black. Very stylish. And meanwhile, I looked like a housewife of 15—flannel on flannel, because it was a cold night. And I was like, Why did I not dress up for Stevie Nicks?

At the end of the track, she sings, then I sing, then she sings. I was kinda embarrassed. I was like, ‘I sound so little compared to you.’ And she was like, ‘That’s good, you’re my little echo.’ And I was like, Stevie called me her little echo. It’s a stupid little thing, but she was very nurturing in that way, and not belittling of the fact that I had a more breathy voice. Which I wasn’t even aware of until I was shoulder-to-shoulder on a track with someone with less air in their voice. I felt a little more exposed in that moment. But she was like, ‘That’s you. You just be you.'”

Lust For Life Artwork:

Lust For Life Tracklist:

01. Love

02. Lust for Life (feat. The Weeknd)

03. 13 Beaches

04. Cherry

05. White Mustang

06. Summer Bummer (feat. ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti)

07. Groupie Love (feat. ASAP Rocky)

08. In My Feelings

09. Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind

10. God Bless America – And all the Beautiful Women in It

11. When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing

12. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (feat. Stevie Nicks)

13. Tomorrow Never Came (feat. Sean Ono Lennon)

14. Heroin

15. Change

16. Get Free