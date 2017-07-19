Lars Ulrich was replaced by a little girl at a recent Metallica concert: Watch

Metallica are currently on one of the season’s best tours supporting their latest album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. For their show at Detroit’s Comerica Park last week, the heavy metal rockers were joined onstage by a special guest, a small girl named Kendalynn.

The budding young metal fan — check out the cool pin on her denim vest — set up shop behind Lars Ulrich’s drum kit and appeared fairly comfortable with replacing the veteran drummer. Unfortunately, Metallica didn’t let Kendalynn stay for very long so we didn’t get to see her properly show off her musical skills (you get to keep your job another day, Lars). Here’s hoping she grows up to be a badass beast on the drums and one day opens for the band.

Watch the cute moment below (via Metal Injection).