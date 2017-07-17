LCD Soundsystem expand 2017 US tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
It’s all systems go for LCD Soundsystem’s reunion album, American Dream, which hits shelves on September 1st. The band’s corresponding world tour is also in full swing, with James Murphy & co. announcing even more dates today.
A total of five US dates have been added to LCD Soundsystem’s extensive itinerary. The cities of Washington, DC, Nashville, and Detroit will get the opportunity to dance themselves clean come October and November. Chicagoans will receive a double dose of the Brooklyn outfit with back-to-back gigs at Aragon Ballroom lined up.
Recently, it was revealed that David Bowie was responsible for reuniting LCD Soundsystem.
Find the group’s updated tour schedule below.
LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:
07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
09/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/13 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/16 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project
09/17 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project
09/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
09/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Place
10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Municipal Auditorium
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
10/25 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
11/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
12/02 – Montreal, @ QC @ Bell Arena
12/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Revisit American Dream single “call the police”: