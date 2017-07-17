LCD Soundsystem expand 2017 US tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

It’s all systems go for LCD Soundsystem’s reunion album, American Dream, which hits shelves on September 1st. The band’s corresponding world tour is also in full swing, with James Murphy & co. announcing even more dates today.

A total of five US dates have been added to LCD Soundsystem’s extensive itinerary. The cities of Washington, DC, Nashville, and Detroit will get the opportunity to dance themselves clean come October and November. Chicagoans will receive a double dose of the Brooklyn outfit with back-to-back gigs at Aragon Ballroom lined up.

Recently, it was revealed that David Bowie was responsible for reuniting LCD Soundsystem.

Find the group’s updated tour schedule below.

LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

09/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/13 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/16 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project

09/17 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project

09/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

09/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Place

10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Municipal Auditorium

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

10/25 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

11/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/02 – Montreal, @ QC @ Bell Arena

12/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

