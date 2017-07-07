Legendary Prince videos finally made available on YouTube: Watch

In the later years of his life, Prince was famously anti-YouTube. Not only did he sue the company for copyright infringement in 2007, the Purple One was always quick to pull footage of his performances because, as he explained, “YouTube doesn’t pay equitable licensing fees.” Earlier today, however, several official music videos and live performance videos from the Purple Rain era were uploaded to YouTube, VEVO, and other associated accounts.

In context, the uploads arrive at an opportune time, as Purple Rain was recently reissued with a treasure trove of unreleased material and a live concert DVD. Earlier this year, a large portion of Prince’s catalog returned to streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and Google Play after his estate sued TIDAL to end the platform’s exclusivity.

Check out the official music videos for “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy” below.