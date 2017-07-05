Liam Gallagher take a stroll through London in “Chinatown” video: Watch

Liam Gallagher’s new single “Chinatown” is a contemplative track that wrestles with identity and purpose in the modern world. “What’s it to be free man?/ What’s a European?” the former Oasis member sings on the first verse. “Me I just believe in the sun.” That thoughtful nature is reflected in the song’s video as Gallagher takes a pensive stroll through the streets of London. At one point, he comes across a wall of graffiti with the phrase “We Stand United with Manchester” spray painted next to a black ribbon, a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack that occurred in May.

You can watch the Charlie Lightening-directed clip above. “Chinatown” is off As You Were, Gallagher’s debut solo album due out October 6th on Warner Bros. Records/Parlophone. Gallagher will tour behind the record sporadically throughout the year, with a run of North American dates scheduled for November. Find his itinerary here.