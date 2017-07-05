Menu
Lil Wayne drops surprise EP, In Tune We Trust: Stream

The four-track project includes a guest appearance from Jeezy

on July 05, 2017, 6:36pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

Today, Lil Wayne has shared a surprise EP called In Tune We Trust. Stream it below via Soundcloud.

Tunechi issued a statement alongside the release via Instagram. “I’m STILL trying to fight for my Independence but today I’m saying Fuk it and giving all my fans some new music!” the New Orleans rapper said. “Thanks for being there and patiently waiting while I endure this fight.”

The four-track project includes a feature appearance from Jeezy on the Mike Will Made It-produced “Fireworks” and a previously teased freestyle over popular the Playboi Carti single, “Magnolia”.

In Tune We Trust EP Artwork:

lil wayne in tune we trust cover Lil Wayne drops surprise EP, In Tune We Trust: Stream

In Tune We Trust Tracklist:
01. Loyalty
02. Magnolia (Freestyle)
03. Fireworks (feat. Jeezy)
04. Mula Gang (feat. Jay Jones, Hoody Baby & Euro)

