Linkin Park cancel US tour following the death of Chester Bennington

Photo by Phillip Cosores

Linkin Park has officially cancelled its US tour, following this week’s devastating news of the sudden passing of frontman Chester Bennington.

The band’s tour was scheduled to begin in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Thursday, July 27th. A statement released by Live Nation now confirms that the tour will not be taking place. “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington,” the statement reads. “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

The tour was supposed to take place in support of Linkin Park’s recent album One More Light, set to wrap on October 22 in Los Angeles. The group recently concluded a European tour, while their forthcoming dates also included a pair of co-headline shows with Blink 182. Those have also been canceled, according to a statement released by Blink-182 on Saturday.

Tributes have been pouring in following Bennington’s death at age 41; Run The Jewels dedicated their recent live appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to the late singer, while artists including recent collaborators Stormzy and Pusha T, Chance the Rapper, Rihanna, Bryan Adams, Avril Lavigne and dozens more have paid tribute via social media.