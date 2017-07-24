Linkin Park pay tribute to Chester Bennington: “Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled”

The members of Linkin Park have broken the silence on the death of frontman Chester Bennington. On Thursday, Bennington was found dead by suicide. He was 41 years old.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the band writes, “Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

It continues:

“You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.

Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

The band goes on to address its own future, noting, “Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you.”

“Thank you for that gift,” the statement concludes. “We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again.”

Linkin Park also launched a special section on its website dedicated to Bennington, featuring resources for people struggling with suicidal thoughts, as well as a social media stream of tributes to the late singer.

Meanwhile, Stone Temple Pilots, which Bennington briefly fronted between 2013 and 2015, issued its own statement in tribute. “It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love,” the band writes. “You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you.”

For more, read Sasha Geffen’s essay, “Pulling Beneath the Surface: On Chester Bennington’s Push Through Pain,” and revisit his top 10 live performances.