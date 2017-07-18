Lorde performs “Perfect Places” backed by a choir on Seth Meyers: Watch

Lorde appeared on Monday’s edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers in continued support of her excellent sophomore album, Melodrama. With the help of a choir outfitted in LP-branded tracksuits, the New Zealand pop singer performed a stripped-down but still dynamic version of single “Perfect Places”. Replay it all up above.

Elsewhere during the episode, Lorde recounted the first time she and Meyers met (backstage at a fancy Kanye West fashion show, where Drake was also in attendance) and discussed how her synesthesia works. Also, she talked about her love of the New York City subway (bless her heart), where she often worked on the new album and which helped “reintroduce me back to society.” Find clips of her interview below.

Previously, Lorde performed “Perfect Places” and admitted to Onion Ring-gate on Fallon. She’s slated to tour North America behind Melodrama in 2018. Arcade Fire covered her hit “Green Light” during a session for BBC Radio 1 last week.