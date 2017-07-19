Loyal Lobos recounts a devastating breakup on debut single “The Fall”: Stream

Four years ago, rising indie songwriter Andrea Silva picked up and left her things behind in Colombia to start a new life in the US. She wanted to break free of the strict social standards back at home in South America, which often dictated the way a woman should look (curvaceous) and act (submissive to machismo). Silva found the States to be a better fit for her, but in the process also discovered an untapped well of creativity and a new musical identity.

Following an intense breakup with a man from Nashville, Silva traded in her synthpop stylings for more stripped-back folk music a la one of her heroes, Elliott Smith. Heartache fueled many of these guitar-driven songwriting sessions, as did memories of listening to her parents’ jazz records, and soon a new voice in Loyal Lobos emerged. As much as this brand new character was sparked by her experiences in America, it was also very much a product her past life in Colombia, rooted in family and her early appreciation for music.

In September, Silva will release a new EP under the Loyal Lobos name. It’s titled The Fall and is being previewed today with the title track. Her official Loyal Lobos debut, the dreamy folk pop cut revisits the open wound of her recent split. “Inspiration drive you mad and take you to a place/ Darker than I’ve ever seen,” she sings. “We were dancing with the ghost of what you couldn’t face.”

“The fall is my February mark on my 2016 calendar,” Silva, as Loyal Lobos, tells Consequence of Sound. “It’s the love story of an ending. The static moment of realization before everything hurts and falls apart. It’s my sad break up song.” Hear it below.