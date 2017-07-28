Mac DeMarco jokes about Game of Thrones, Tinder, and more on @midnight: Watch

Since its premiere in 2013, Comedy Central’s internet-based game show @midnight has played host to a number of musicians. Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis surfaced on the program last year, as did both St. Vincent and Neko Case back in 2014. For the most recent episode, our favorite jizz jazzer Mac DeMarco appeared alongside Amanda Seales and Brett Gelman.

DeMarco, who recently put out an album called This Old Dog, joked about Superman’s controversial mustache, Tinder, emojis, and Game of Thrones. Regarding the latter topic, host Chris Hardwick tasked his panel of special guests to come up with clever puns for #GameOfThronesCelebs (in reference to Ed Sheeran’s random cameo the other week). One of DeMarco’s suggestions? “Tyrell, the Creator.” Yeah, he nailed it.

Check out excerpts from the program below; the whole episode is streaming here.

Recently, DeMarco popped up in Charli XCX’s excellent gender-subverting music video for “Boys”. After four seasons, @midnight will air its series finale on August 4th.