Madame Tussauds completely botched its wax figurine of Beyoncé

Sometimes the wax figurines at Madame Tussauds’ tourist traps are spot-on, looking like actual twins of their namesakes. Other times, though, good ol’ Tussaud fails miserably and produces a sculpture that’s actually borderline offensive. Today is one of those instances, as a new wax figurine purporting to be Beyoncé has been spotted:
Uhhh. No, your screen isn’t dirty and your eyesight hasn’t suddenly deteriorated. That sculpture is supposed to represent our Queen Bey. Naturally, the internet reacted in stupendous fashion, calling out Tussauds for essentially turning Beyoncé into a light skinned woman that instead bears a better resemblance to Lindsay Lohan and Shakira.
Apparently, this sad excuse for a wax figure isn’t an isolated incident. Other “Beyoncés” at Tussauds locations in Orlando and China appear to also completely miss the point of what it means to be made in a celebrity’s likeness.
Tussauds, how you gonna disrespect this Queen?