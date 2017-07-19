Madame Tussauds completely botched its wax figurine of Beyoncé

Sometimes the wax figurines at Madame Tussauds’ tourist traps are spot-on, looking like actual twins of their namesakes. Other times, though, good ol’ Tussaud fails miserably and produces a sculpture that’s actually borderline offensive. Today is one of those instances, as a new wax figurine purporting to be Beyoncé has been spotted:

Uhhh. No, your screen isn’t dirty and your eyesight hasn’t suddenly deteriorated. That sculpture is supposed to represent our Queen Bey. Naturally, the internet reacted in stupendous fashion, calling out Tussauds for essentially turning Beyoncé into a light skinned woman that instead bears a better resemblance to Lindsay Lohan and Shakira.

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

how y'all gonna stare at that thing and say that's beyonce pic.twitter.com/yL412xx4Xz — mimi (@okchiaki) July 18, 2017

or shakira? where is her melanin. — Kaneischa Johnson (@SceneSister) July 19, 2017

I thought this was Lindsay Lohan at first glance. — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) July 18, 2017

Apparently, this sad excuse for a wax figure isn’t an isolated incident. Other “Beyoncés” at Tussauds locations in Orlando and China appear to also completely miss the point of what it means to be made in a celebrity’s likeness.

Here's Beyoncé's figure unveiled at Madame Toussaud in China. Same outfit and pose, different face? pic.twitter.com/rqZGY6rWMK — Studio Glibly (@NoTotally) July 18, 2017

I misspelled Tussaud, but here's Bey in Orlando pic.twitter.com/d4Gi56ZbgU — Studio Glibly (@NoTotally) July 18, 2017

Tussauds, how you gonna disrespect this Queen?