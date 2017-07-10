Marilyn Manson announces Heaven Upside Down North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
This summer, Marilyn Manson is expected to release his latest album, Heaven Upside Down (formerly titled Say10), the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor. In anticipation, the shock rock legend has mapped out a North American tour for the fall.
Festivities commence the last week of September and continue on for about a month until October 28th. Among the stops included: Pittsburgh, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Las Vegas. The trek comes before and after stints over in Europe.
In related news, the musician’s father passed away over the weekend. Manson paid tribute to him via a touching Instagram post. “He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor,” it reads. “I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.”
Manson recently starred in the revenge thriller Let Me Make You a Martyr; he also previously teased his forthcoming LP with a controversial clip involving a decapitated Donald Trump.
Check out Manson’s full tour schedule below, followed by that tribute to his late father.
Marilyn Manson 2017 Tour Dates:
07/20 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park Open Air
07/21 – Katowice, PL @ Metal Hammer Festival
07/24 – Tolmin, SL @ MetalDays 2017
07/25 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma
07/26 – Verona, IT @ Villafranca Castle
07/28 – Oulu, FI @ QStock 2017
07/31 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live
08/02 – Kiev, UA @ Sport Palace
08/04 – Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air
08/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenberg
08/06 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival
08/10 – Avenches, CH @ Festival Rock Oz’Arenes
08/12 – Landerneau, FR @ Fete du Bruit
09/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance
10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/14 – The Woodlands, TX @ Houston Open Air
10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/05 – San Bernardino, CA @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest
11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/15 – Elsingnore, DK @ Hal 14
11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tip Sport Arena
11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/22 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour
11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
11/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
11/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouq
11/29 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
12/01 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith
12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall
12/08 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre
12/09 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner. He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.
