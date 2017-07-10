Marilyn Manson announces Heaven Upside Down North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

This summer, Marilyn Manson is expected to release his latest album, Heaven Upside Down (formerly titled Say10), the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor. In anticipation, the shock rock legend has mapped out a North American tour for the fall.

Festivities commence the last week of September and continue on for about a month until October 28th. Among the stops included: Pittsburgh, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Las Vegas. The trek comes before and after stints over in Europe.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

In related news, the musician’s father passed away over the weekend. Manson paid tribute to him via a touching Instagram post. “He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor,” it reads. “I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.”

Manson recently starred in the revenge thriller Let Me Make You a Martyr; he also previously teased his forthcoming LP with a controversial clip involving a decapitated Donald Trump.

Check out Manson’s full tour schedule below, followed by that tribute to his late father.

Marilyn Manson 2017 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park Open Air

07/21 – Katowice, PL @ Metal Hammer Festival

07/24 – Tolmin, SL @ MetalDays 2017

07/25 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma

07/26 – Verona, IT @ Villafranca Castle

07/28 – Oulu, FI @ QStock 2017

07/31 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live

08/02 – Kiev, UA @ Sport Palace

08/04 – Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air

08/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenberg

08/06 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival

08/10 – Avenches, CH @ Festival Rock Oz’Arenes

08/12 – Landerneau, FR @ Fete du Bruit

09/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/14 – The Woodlands, TX @ Houston Open Air

10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/05 – San Bernardino, CA @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest

11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/15 – Elsingnore, DK @ Hal 14

11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tip Sport Arena

11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/22 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour

11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

11/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

11/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouq

11/29 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

12/01 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith

12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

12/08 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre

12/09 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

And revisit The Pale Emperor single “Third Day of a Seven Day Binge”: