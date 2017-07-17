Mark Kozelek details new collaborative album, sings from the point of view of a “House Cat” on new song: Listen

Mark Kozelek already has three (!) albums under his belt this year and it’s not even August. Previously, the prolific songwriter released his collaborative album with Jesu, 30 Seconds to the Decline of Planet Earth, the solo Sun Kil Moon record Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys of Blood, and most recently, Yellow Kitchen, a joint LP with Parquet Courts bassist Sean Yeaton. Believe it or not, a fourth record is on the way from Kozelek, this time featuring the contributions of Ben Boye (Will Oldham) and Jim White (Dirty Three).

Simply titled Mark Kozelek with Ben Boye and Jim White, it’s due out October 6th through Kozelek’s own Caldo Verde Records. The album was recorded and mixed in San Francisco from February through June 2017. As a teaser of the 10-track effort, the collaborative three-piece has shared “House Cat”, a song in which Kozelek speaks from the point of view of — you guessed it — a house cat. He talks about looking for birds, basking in the sun, meowing, and also comments on the “bullshit” of his human owners. Listen in here.

Mark Kozelek with Ben Boye and Jim White Tracklist:

01. House Cat

02. Topo Gigio

03. Fur Balls

04. Los Margaritos

05. Astronomy

06. Blood Test

07. Ashes

08. February Rain

09. The Black Butterfly

10. The Robin Williams Tunnel