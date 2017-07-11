Mastodon perform “Show Yourself” on Conan: Watch

After a hefty batch of European tour dates last month, Mastodon are back in the States resting up for their forthcoming North American tour. Yes, they’re still pushing Emperor of Sand hard, but at least they aren’t really back on the road again until September. But that doesn’t mean they’re taking the next two months off entirely.

(Read: How Mastodon Helped Lead a 21st Century Metal Revival)

The Atlanta metal gods stopped by Conan last night to celebrate their homecoming with a performance of “Show Yourself”. Perhaps a bit jet-lagged and strung out from the road, it admittedly wasn’t their most solid performance. Still, with eyes like Troy Sanders’ and guitar work like Brend Hinds’, even at half strength Mastodon is better than most bands at full force.

Check out the performance above.