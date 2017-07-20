Meet the new Jaegers in first teaser for Pacific Rim: Uprising: Watch

Despite being a somewhat gorgeous love-letter to classic monster and sci-fi films, the fact that Pacific Rim is getting a sequel is still kind of surprising. It didn’t have the biggest box office in blockbuster history and the world’s creator, Guillermo del Toro, has been reduced to story and producer credits. Regardless, Pacific Rim: Uprising is indeed coming, and now we have the teaser trailer to prove it.

The clip was debuted at Comic-Con, and though it’s structured more like a military ad than a trailer, it does give us our first look at some of the film’s new Jeagars. That includes one piloted by John Boyega, who stars in the film alongside Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, and Charlie Day. Be a thousand times more than yourself and watch the teaser above.

Steven S. DeKnight is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, T.S. Nowlin, and Kira Snyder. Boyega also has a producer’s credit. Pacific Rim: Uprising rises on February 23rd, 2018. Read the official synopsis below.

“A new generation of Jaeger Pilots will stand tall for all humanity. What is a Jaeger? It’s you, times a thousand. Witness the next evolution of human invention, with the unveiling of the Pan Pacific Defense Corps Mark VI Jaeger Program, and visit GOJAEGER.COM to discover if you have what it takes to join the biggest heroes ever to walk the Earth. One day, the monsters will return.”