METZ announce new album, Strange Peace, share roaring “Cellophane”: Stream

Photo by Ebru Yildiz
Canadian noise-rockers METZ are prepping to return with their third album. Titled Strange Peace, it’s due for arrival September 22nd through Sub Pop.
Their first full-length since 2015’s METZ II was recorded live to tape with renowned studio genius Steve Albini (Robert Plant, Cloud Nothings). Taking on mixing duties was Graham Walsh of Holy Fuck, who’s previously worked with the likes of Alvvays and Operators.
“We tracked fourteen songs in four days. It was the first time we felt confident enough to just play live and roll tape,” METZ guitarist/vocalist Alex Edkins explained of the recording process in a press statement. “Strange Peace is much more diverse and varied than anything we’ve done before, which was exhilarating, but terrifying, too. We took the tapes home to Toronto feeling like we’d made the record we wanted to make.”
In terms of theme, the tracks on the LP are said to be about “uncertainty.” “They’re about recognizing that we’re not always in control of our own fate, and about admitting our mistakes and fears,” Edkins continued. “They’re about finding some semblance of peace within the chaos.”
METZ are teasing Strange Peace with “Cellophane”, a hard-hitting number that combines their affections for noise-addled with sweaty rock ‘n’ roll. Stream it below.
Strange Peace Artwork:
Strange Peace Tracklist:
01. Mess of Wires
02. Drained Lake
03. Cellophane
04. Caterpillar
05. Lost in the Blank City
06. Mr. Plague
07. Sink
08. Common Trash
09. Escalator Teeth
10. Dig a Hole
11. Raw Materials
In support of the album, METZ have lined up an extensive run of international tour dates, which includes gigs across both North America and Europe.
METZ 2017 Tour Dates:
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/02 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church
10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/06 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/08 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa
11/02 – Prague, CZ @ Futurm
11/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Firlej
11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
11/09 – Zwolle, NL @ Poppodium Hedon
11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kruen
11/12 – La Havre, FR @ Le Tetris
11/14 – Nimes, FR @ La Paloma
11/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Barbey
11/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Club Metronum
11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ La (2) De Apolo
11/18 – Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick
11/20 – Nantes, FR @ Pole Etudiant
11/21 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo
11/22 – London, UK @ The Garage
11/23 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
11/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
12/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
12/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
12/16 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live