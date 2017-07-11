METZ announce new album, Strange Peace, share roaring “Cellophane”: Stream

Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Canadian noise-rockers METZ are prepping to return with their third album. Titled Strange Peace, it’s due for arrival September 22nd through Sub Pop.

Their first full-length since 2015’s METZ II was recorded live to tape with renowned studio genius Steve Albini (Robert Plant, Cloud Nothings). Taking on mixing duties was Graham Walsh of Holy Fuck, who’s previously worked with the likes of Alvvays and Operators.

“We tracked fourteen songs in four days. It was the first time we felt confident enough to just play live and roll tape,” METZ guitarist/vocalist Alex Edkins explained of the recording process in a press statement. “Strange Peace is much more diverse and varied than anything we’ve done before, which was exhilarating, but terrifying, too. We took the tapes home to Toronto feeling like we’d made the record we wanted to make.”

In terms of theme, the tracks on the LP are said to be about “uncertainty.” “They’re about recognizing that we’re not always in control of our own fate, and about admitting our mistakes and fears,” Edkins continued. “They’re about finding some semblance of peace within the chaos.”

METZ are teasing Strange Peace with “Cellophane”, a hard-hitting number that combines their affections for noise-addled with sweaty rock ‘n’ roll. Stream it below.

Strange Peace Artwork:

Strange Peace Tracklist:

01. Mess of Wires

02. Drained Lake

03. Cellophane

04. Caterpillar

05. Lost in the Blank City

06. Mr. Plague

07. Sink

08. Common Trash

09. Escalator Teeth

10. Dig a Hole

11. Raw Materials

In support of the album, METZ have lined up an extensive run of international tour dates, which includes gigs across both North America and Europe.

METZ 2017 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

11/02 – Prague, CZ @ Futurm

11/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Firlej

11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

11/09 – Zwolle, NL @ Poppodium Hedon

11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kruen

11/12 – La Havre, FR @ Le Tetris

11/14 – Nimes, FR @ La Paloma

11/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Barbey

11/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Club Metronum

11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ La (2) De Apolo

11/18 – Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

11/20 – Nantes, FR @ Pole Etudiant

11/21 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo

11/22 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/23 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

11/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

12/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/16 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live