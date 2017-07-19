Menu
Michael Fassbender squares off against The Snowman in trailer for new crime thriller: Watch

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy's Tomas Alfredson directs this adaptation of Jo Nesbo's novel

on July 19, 2017, 11:00am
Snowmen don’t have the strongest lineage in genre, what with Jack Frost exuding nary a chill and, well, that other Jack Frost being good for nothing but a comically funky rendition of “Frosty the Snowman”. Universal’s latest, however, could catapult the snowman to scarecrow levels of terror—The Snowman, which premieres on October 20th, looks downright chilly.

Michael Fassbender stars as a detective investigating a woman’s disappearance on the first snow of winter in Oslo. It isn’t long before he realizes the culprit could very well represent the emergence of a serial killer thought to be dormant. Beheadings, distorted voices, and creepy drawings abound. Never has a ball of packed snow looked so menacing.

(Read: In 2008, Let the Right One In Depicted Teenage Love as Bloodlust)

There’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic here. Director Tomas Alfredson works well with dark, snowy locales, as he demonstrated with his 2008 horror film Let the Right One In, and his previous film, 2011’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, was a contender at the year’s Academy Awards. Screenwriters Matthew Michael Carnahan and Hossein Amini adapted the screenplay from Jo Nesbø’s successful Norwegian novel.

Rebecca Ferguson, Toby Jones, Chloë Sevigny, and J.K. Simmons (doing a British accent!) co-star. The Snowman is slated for release on October 20th.

